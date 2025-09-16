Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $291.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

