MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $90.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $90,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after buying an additional 4,016,913 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after buying an additional 3,377,989 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after buying an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

