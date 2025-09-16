WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $476.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $476.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.13.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.