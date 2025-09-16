Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Buys 75,130 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10,098.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.72 and its 200-day moving average is $271.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.