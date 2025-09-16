Everpar Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 92,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,312,000. Finally, St. Clair Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

