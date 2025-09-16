Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after acquiring an additional 838,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $826.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,622 shares of company stock worth $11,551,646. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

