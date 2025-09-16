Little House Capital LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.5%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

