Little House Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,144 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $98.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

