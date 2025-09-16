Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 299,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

