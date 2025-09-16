Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 322,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 151,182 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 733.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 423,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 372,800 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 579,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 565,513 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,438,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 298,472 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3%

CMCSA opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.56.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

