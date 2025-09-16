Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Matauro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 7,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 169,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65. The firm has a market cap of $261.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

