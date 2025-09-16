Apella Capital LLC Purchases 3,055 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 308.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $327.28 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.08.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.20.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

