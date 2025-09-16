Veracity Capital LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,837,000 after buying an additional 35,153 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 205,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,327,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average of $161.36. The company has a market cap of $427.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

