Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

