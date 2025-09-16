Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Boosted by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 613.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $476.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $476.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

