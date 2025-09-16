Philip Morris International Inc. $PM is Range Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.8% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after buying an additional 1,635,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

