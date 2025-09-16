iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stock Holdings Boosted by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

