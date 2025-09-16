Arlington Trust Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 12.8% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:V opened at $338.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.23 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

