Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 171,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 850,112 shares valued at $234,654,209. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

