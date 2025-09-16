Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 428.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.2% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.5% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

