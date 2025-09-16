Dover Advisors LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $367.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.65. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

