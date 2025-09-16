Woodstock Corp Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 79.3% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 268,192 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,121. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.