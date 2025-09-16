Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,043 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.57. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

