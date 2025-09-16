Everpar Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $24,373,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

