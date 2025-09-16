Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,330,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,003,879.64. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,551,646. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

