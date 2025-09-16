Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Presidio Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 22.1% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $57,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $591.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.27. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $591.79.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.