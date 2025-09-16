First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 64,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $325.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $534.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $326.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

