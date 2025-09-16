Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $607.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $730.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $586.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $607.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

