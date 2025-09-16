iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWM opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

