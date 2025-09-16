Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 6,284 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.4% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $257,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Exchange Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $664.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $664.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

