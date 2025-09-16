Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0%

GLD opened at $338.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.92 and a 200 day moving average of $302.65. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $235.30 and a 12 month high of $339.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

