Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Boosted by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $607.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $607.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $586.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

