Woodstock Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VEA opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

