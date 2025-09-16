Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $726.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $692.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $726.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

