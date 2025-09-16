Orser Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,285 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $216.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.