Triumph Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.12.

Shares of PG opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average of $161.65. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

