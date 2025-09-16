Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Texas Instruments
In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN
Texas Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of TXN opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.16. The stock has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.
Texas Instruments Company Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Instruments
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.