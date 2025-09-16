First National Corp MA ADV Sells 540 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $476.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.92 and a 200 day moving average of $415.13. The company has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $476.25.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

