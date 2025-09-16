Czech National Bank Acquires 14,721 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $63,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $242.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.90. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $230.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,827 shares of company stock worth $18,554,576. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

