NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $783,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.1% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NEE opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

