Beacon Financial Group Buys 426 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

