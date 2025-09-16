Emprise Bank Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Emprise Bank trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,887,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,169,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $8,722,000. Finally, St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

