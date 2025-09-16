iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Holdings Lowered by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,373 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,352,000 after buying an additional 2,005,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

