Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Has $9.59 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1,343.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,933 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

