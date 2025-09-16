SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $338.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $235.30 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

