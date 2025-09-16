Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Presidio Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $2,385,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Netflix by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,202.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,216.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,135.17. The stock has a market cap of $510.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.58.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

