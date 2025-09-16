IAM Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 79.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $858.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.63. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,183 shares of company stock worth $7,141,698. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

