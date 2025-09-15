Reviewing AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) and Torvec (OTCMKTS:CRGS)

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) and Torvec (OTCMKTS:CRGS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Torvec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 45.72% 252.67% 41.46% Torvec N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Torvec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 3 18 2 2.88 Torvec 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AppLovin and Torvec, as reported by MarketBeat.

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $487.86, indicating a potential downside of 16.18%. Given Torvec’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Torvec is more favorable than AppLovin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Torvec”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $4.71 billion 41.80 $1.58 billion $7.04 82.67 Torvec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Torvec.

Summary

AppLovin beats Torvec on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products. It also offers SparkLabs, which uses app store optimization to enhance ad visibility; AppLovin Exchange, which connects buyers to mobile and CTV devices through a single and direct RTB exchange; and Array, an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators and end users. In addition, the company operates various free-to-play mobile games. It serves individuals, small and independent businesses, enterprises, advertisers and advertising networks, mobile app publishers, indie studio developers, and internet platforms. AppLovin Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Torvec

(Get Free Report)

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York. On August 4, 2021, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York. On August 31, 2021, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.