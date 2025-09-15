The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 61.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,303 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12,110.3% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.82.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $248.29 on Monday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.54 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.44 and a 200-day moving average of $264.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $337,299.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,001.74. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,010 shares of company stock worth $34,547,699. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

