Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MA stock opened at $580.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $574.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $525.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.